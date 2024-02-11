5 killed as covered van crushes CNG in Cumilla

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 February, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 01:43 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Five people were killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision between a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a covered van this morning in Cumilla's Daudkandi upazila.

The deceased have been identified as Piyush Mandal (28), Jaharana Begum (55), her son Mohammad Shafiullah (24), Md Monir Hossen (35), and the auto-rickshaw driver Mohammad Ismail (38).

The accident took place around 10am on the Amirabad-Kachua road in the upazila's Mahananda area, said Daudkandi police station Officer-in-Charge Mozammel Haq.

Four people died at the scene, while another was declared dead by the attending doctor at the Daudkandi Upazila Health Complex, the OC said adding that the number of fatalities may increase.

The two individuals injured in the accident are reportedly in critical condition.

The vehicles involved in the accident have been taken into custody, OC Mozammel Haq said.

