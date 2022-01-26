5 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Bogura

Five passengers, including a woman, were killed when a bus hit their CNG-powered auto-rickshaw in Bogura's Sherpur Upazila on Wednesday.

"The accident took place at Ranirhat junction in Mirzapur area on the Dhaka-Bogura highway when a bus of Hanif Paribahan hit the auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite site," said Nader Hossain, warehouse inspector of Sherpur Fire Service.

The deceased had not yet been identified. The injured person was rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College.

Baniul Alam Anam, in-charge of Sherpur Highway Police, said, "We sized the bus but the driver managed to flee."