5 killed as bus collides with three-wheeler in Sylhet

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 July, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2023, 09:10 am

Five people were killed in a collision between a bus and a battery-run auto-rickshaw at Darvaste on Sylhet-Tamabil road around 10pm on Friday (7 July).

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The accident occurred when a Jaflong-bound bus was going from Sylhet and collided with a three-wheeler (locally called Tomtom) in front of the Sylhet-Tamabil Highway Darvaste Palli Bidyut Office around 10pm. Five died on the spot and several others were injured.

All of the seven riding the Tomtom were injured.

Union parishad chairman Baharul Alam Bahar confirmed the incident to The Business Standard

Shyamal Banik, media officer of Sylhet district police, said police rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation immediately.

