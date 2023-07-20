5 killed after microbus and auto-rickshaw collide head-on in Sylhet

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 July, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 10:18 am

The accident took place on Sylhet-Bholaganj road at around 7am on Thursday

5 killed after microbus and auto-rickshaw collide head-on in Sylhet

A head-on collision between a microbus and an auto-rickshaw in Sylhet's Goainghat upazila this morning left five people dead.

"The accident took place on Sylhet-Bholaganj road at around 7am on Thursday (20 July)," Sylhet district police Media Officer Shyamal Banik told journalists. 

The identities of the victims have not been known yet. Two people were severely injured in the accident, he added.

A team of fire service rescued the injured from the spot.

"There was a head-on collision between a microbus and a CNG autorickshaw. Both vehicles fell into the side canal. Following the accident, locals rescued the victims and sent them to the hospital. Fire service personnel recovered the bodies of three people and sent them to Osmani Medical College Hospital," Assistant Director of Sylhet Fire Service Assistant Director Shafiqul Islam Bhuiyan said. 

