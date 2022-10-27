5 Jamatul Ansar members arrested

Five members of the new militant organisation Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya have been arrested by the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit (CTTC) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

They were arrested from Demra area of ​​the capital on Wednesday (26 October).

The arrested are Md Abdullah, 22, Md Tajul Islam, 33, Md Ziauddin, 37, Md Habibullah, 19, and Narayanganj Md Mahamudul Hasan, 18. During the arrest, three phones, 12 pages of fatwa related papers were seized from them.

Md Asaduzzaman, head of CTTC disclosed this information in a press conference organised at DMP's media center on Thursday (October 27) afternoon.

According to the CTTC, planning for the formation of the new militant organisation Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya started in 2017. After that, the organisation members began training in the mountainous areas of the country.

Recently several members of the organisation have been arrested by law enforcement agencies. However, the purpose of this organisation is still unknown.

The CTTC head said that the militants had left home for pilgrimage to take part in militancy.

Arrested Abdullah was managing "Ansar House". Abdullah used to accommodate people from different parts of the country who left home to join the new militant organisation.

From that Ansar House, Abdullah would send members of this new militant organisation to the hilly areas for training.