5 Jamatul Ansar members arrested

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 03:14 pm

Related News

5 Jamatul Ansar members arrested

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 03:14 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Five members of the new militant organisation Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya have been arrested by the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit (CTTC) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

They were arrested from Demra area of ​​the capital on Wednesday (26 October).

The arrested are Md Abdullah, 22, Md Tajul Islam, 33, Md Ziauddin, 37, Md Habibullah, 19, and Narayanganj Md Mahamudul Hasan, 18. During the arrest, three phones, 12 pages of fatwa related papers were seized from them.

Md Asaduzzaman, head of CTTC disclosed this information in a press conference organised at DMP's media center on Thursday (October 27) afternoon.

According to the CTTC, planning for the formation of the new militant organisation Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya started in 2017. After that, the organisation members began training in the mountainous areas of the country.

Recently several members of the organisation have been arrested by law enforcement agencies. However, the purpose of this organisation is still unknown.

The CTTC head said that the militants had left home for pilgrimage to take part in militancy.

Arrested Abdullah was managing "Ansar House". Abdullah used to accommodate people from different parts of the country who left home to join the new militant organisation.

From that Ansar House, Abdullah would send members of this new militant organisation to the hilly areas for training.

Top News

Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya / Militant den / police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: Workers in this recently taken photo are seen sitting around without work during loadshedding at a factory at the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Lights out: How loadshedding upended the life of small entrepreneurs outside the capital

8h | Panorama
The problem is not that we use plastic, the problem is what we do after it has served its purpose. A circular economy can potentially reduce plastic waste. Pictured is a boy who collects plastic bottles for the dumping station in Khilkhet, Dhaka. Photo: Sohel Ahmed

A push for sustainability: Time to make linear supply chains circular

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

1d | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

18h | Videos
Where is the country's book market heading?

Where is the country's book market heading?

19h | Videos
Russia sending more troops to Kherson

Russia sending more troops to Kherson

19h | Videos
Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

3
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question