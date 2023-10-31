5 Jamaat activists arrested from Mirpur for trying to vandalise property: Police

TBS Report
31 October, 2023, 12:25 pm
31 October, 2023, 12:25 pm

Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

The police arrested five activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami who were trying to enforce the party's blockade in the capital's Mirpur area and vandalise properties today.

"We had intelligence information that a petrol pump may be vandalised in the Technical Mor area. Based on that information, a team of the Darussalam police station stayed there overnight," Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Assistant Commissioner (Darussalam Zone) Mofizur Rahman Palash said.

According to the police, a group of 10-15 people gathered in the Technical Mor area to cause unrest. 

Police chased and arrested five Jamaat leaders and activists from the

Legal action is being against them, police added.

