5 Jamaat activists arrested from Mirpur for trying to vandalise property: Police
The police arrested five activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami who were trying to enforce the party's blockade in the capital's Mirpur area and vandalise properties today.
"We had intelligence information that a petrol pump may be vandalised in the Technical Mor area. Based on that information, a team of the Darussalam police station stayed there overnight," Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Assistant Commissioner (Darussalam Zone) Mofizur Rahman Palash said.
According to the police, a group of 10-15 people gathered in the Technical Mor area to cause unrest.
Police chased and arrested five Jamaat leaders and activists from the
Legal action is being against them, police added.