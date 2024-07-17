5 injured as quota reform protestors attacked allegedly by BCL in Munshiganj

At least five students were injured in an attack allegedly by Chhatra League members on quota reform protesters in Munshiganj's Super Market area today (17 July) around 12pm.

According to protesting students and eyewitnesses, around 11:30am, students from various educational institutions gathered at the Ankurito Juddho sculpture at the Super Market area in Munshiganj and started chanting slogans against the quota system.

Suddenly, Chhatra League activists reportedly positioned on the opposite side of the road attacked the protesters with sticks and hockey bats, dispersing them.

At least five students were injured in the assault. The police later brought the situation under control.

"The students were blocking the road, causing a traffic jam on one side. Regarding the attack, it is unclear who carried it out. We have received reports that several students were injured," said Munshiganj sadar police station Officer-in-Charge Aminul Islam.