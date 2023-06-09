5 including child burnt as charger fan explodes at house in Narayanganj

UNB
09 June, 2023, 01:45 pm
09 June, 2023, 01:45 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Five members of a family, including a child, were injured after a charger fan exploded in Narayanganj's Fatullah.

They were admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in critical condition, Md Tariqul Islam, resident surgeon of the institute, confirmed the information.

The injured Salam Mondal (55) suffered 70% burn injuries, his wife Bulbuli Begum (45) had 25% burns, their son Md Tutul (25) suffered 60% burn injuries, daughter Sonia Akter (22) suffered 42% burn injuries, and Mehjabin (7) suffered 35% burn injuries, according to the doctor.

Sohag, a neighbour, said, "The room caught on fire around 8 am on Friday after an explosion was heard. Then we went and rescued them."

"We suspect that the fire may have been caused by an explosion of the charger fan in the room," he said.

Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost, said the matter has been reported to the concerned police station.

