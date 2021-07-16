5 hurt in Brahmanbaria clash over Brazil-Argentina Copa final

Copa America 2021 - Final - Brazil v Argentina - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - July 10, 2021 General view of the trophy as Argentina players celebrate after winning the Copa America REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Five people were injured in a clash between supporters of Brazil and Argentina at Khewai village in Machihata union of Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila on Thursday night over the Copa America final results.

The injured are Minar Mia, Md Alam, Rabiul, Jalal Munshi and Furkan Munshi. Among them Minar Mia has been admitted to Brahmanbaria General Hospital.

Al Aminul Haque Pavel, chairman of Machihata Union Parishad, said Shipon, 19, of Sarder Bari and Hridoy, 18, of Munshi Bari in Khewai village had an argument last evening over the Copa America Final between Brazil and Argentina held 11 July.

"Hridoy is Argentina and Shipon is Brazil team supporter. As a result of this incident, people from both sides clashed at around 8 pm. Several people were injured," he said.

He also noted that police visited the village in the morning and the situation was peaceful.

Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Emranul Islam said police had been sent to the spot after receiving information about the clash. "Necessary legal action will be taken in this regard," he added.

Over 500 police personnel were deployed across Brahmanbaria to prevent clashes between the supporters of two teams on 11 July.