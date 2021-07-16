5 hurt in Brahmanbaria clash over Brazil-Argentina Copa final

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 July, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2021, 12:46 pm

Related News

5 hurt in Brahmanbaria clash over Brazil-Argentina Copa final

TBS Report
16 July, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2021, 12:46 pm
Copa America 2021 - Final - Brazil v Argentina - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - July 10, 2021 General view of the trophy as Argentina players celebrate after winning the Copa America REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Copa America 2021 - Final - Brazil v Argentina - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - July 10, 2021 General view of the trophy as Argentina players celebrate after winning the Copa America REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Five people were injured in a clash between supporters of Brazil and Argentina at Khewai village in Machihata union of Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila on Thursday night over the Copa America final results.

The injured are Minar Mia, Md Alam, Rabiul, Jalal Munshi and Furkan Munshi. Among them Minar Mia has been admitted to Brahmanbaria General Hospital.

Al Aminul Haque Pavel, chairman of Machihata Union Parishad, said Shipon, 19, of Sarder Bari and Hridoy, 18, of Munshi Bari in Khewai village had an argument last evening over the Copa America Final between Brazil and Argentina held 11 July.

"Hridoy is Argentina and Shipon is Brazil team supporter. As a result of this incident, people from both sides clashed at around 8 pm. Several people were injured," he said.

He also noted that police visited the village in the morning and the situation was peaceful.

Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Emranul Islam said police had been sent to the spot after receiving information about the clash. "Necessary legal action will be taken in this regard," he added.

Over 500 police personnel were deployed across Brahmanbaria to prevent clashes between the supporters of two teams on 11 July.

Top News / Districts

Brahmanbaria / Copa America

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

1d | Videos
TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

1d | Videos
From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

4
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

5
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

6
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder