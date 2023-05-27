5 human traffickers arrested in Cox's Bazar; 18 Rohingyas rescued

Police in Cox's Bazar have arrested five members of a human trafficking gang and rescued 18 Rohingyas from a house in Teknaf.

A drive was carried out at one Amin Sharif's house in the Naittongpara area of Ward No 1, Teknaf Municipality at around 11:30pm on Friday (26 May), confirmed Teknaf police station OC Md Abdul Halim.

"Some 18 Rohingyas were trafficked from Myanmar to Bangladesh for Tk8,000 in total. They were planning to go to Malaysia via the sea."

"But we, acting on a tip-off, carried out this operation and arrested five human traffickers. They will be charged and sent to court soon," the OC told The Business Standard.

The arrestees are – Deen Islam, 25, Md Yunus, 26, Md Zahid, 30, Md Jamal, 38, and Amin Sharif's wife Hajera Khatun, 50.

Photo: TBS

Of those Rohingyas rescued, five are women, six men and seven children, who illegally entered Bangladesh using River Naf. All of them are residents of Maungdaw in Rakhine, Myanmar.

"We will also file a case against the rescued Rohingyas for illegal trespassing. They will also be sent to court," the OC added.