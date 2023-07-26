5 get death penalty over Lakshmipur Jubo League leader murder

A Lakshmipur court on Wednesday sentenced five people to death and 14 others to life imprisonment for killing a Jubo League leader in 2015.

The condemned convicts are - Madhu, Mamun, Babu alias Galakata Babu, Shamim and Kawsar alias Choto Kawsar.

The lifers are - Jahangir Alam, Nehal, Borhan, Tuhin, Zakir Hossain, Sohrab Hossain, Basir Ahmed, Mizan, Alamgir Hossain, Kasir Ahmed, Quamrul Islam, Anwar Hossain, Tarek Aziz Sumon and Tipon alias Jahangir Alam.

The court also fined them Tk20,000 each, in default, to suffer one year more rigorous imprisonment.

Only Madhu and Tipon were present on the dock while the others were tried in absentia.

Lakshmipur Additional District and Sessions Judge Syeda Amina Farhin handed down the punishment.

According to the prosecution, Mamunur Rashid, vice-president of Chandraganj union unit Jubo League, had an enmity with local criminal Solaiman Uddin Jisan.

'Jisan Bahini' used to issue death threats to Mamun for obstructing their activities.

However, Jisan died in a 'gunfight' with members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab). Following the death of Jisan, Tuhin, a young brother of Jisan, used to lead 'Jisan Bahini'.

Mamun assisted the police to arrest the members of 'Jisan Bahini'.

As a sequel to the enmity, Manun was shot dead by the convicts on 18 May 2015.

Fakhrul Islam, brother of Mamun, filed a case with Chandraganj Police Station against 10 identified and 14-15 unidentified people.

Police submitted a chargesheet against 21 people on 10 September 2016.

After examining records and witnesses, the court alos acquitted two people as allegations brought against them could not be proved.