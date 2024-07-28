5 fishing trawlers sink in sea, one fisherman missing

Five fishing trawlers sank in a storm in deep sea approximately 20 kilometres south of Kuakata beach in Patuakhali district.

One fisherman, Imon, is still missing. He is from Keora village in Moudubi union of Rangabali upazila.

Owners of the affected trawlers confirmed the incident.

Sohoraf majhi, a fisherman from Moudubi village, recounted the incident saying, "At dawn on Thursday (25 July), five trawlers were fishing in close proximity when an unexpected storm and rough waves caused all five trawlers to sink one after another. The fishermen floated in the water for about two to two and a half hours until another trawler came to our rescue. We managed to survive by climbing onto it, but the sunken trawlers could not be retrieved."

The sunken trawlers belonged to Obaidul Gazi and Sohoraf Gazi from Maudubi union in Rangabali upazila, Razzak Matubbar and Shahin Matubbar from Patua area in Kalapara upazila, and Uzzal from Lalua area in Kalapara upazila.

Abdul Jalil, president of the Alipur Fishery Port Trawler Owners Association, said that the trawlers had set out on Tuesday (23 July) and Wednesday (24 July) mornings.

"The rescued fishermen informed me that the trawlers sank while casting nets due to the sudden storm and high waves on Thursday [25 July]. The damage is estimated to be between Tk10 to Tk15 lakhs. Currently, the fishermen are searching for the trawlers and the missing individual. The rescued fishermen have been given initial medical treatment in various locations," he added.

Regarding the search for the missing fisherman, District Fisheries Officer Kamrul Islam said, "We are in constant contact with the fisherman's family and the trawler owners. The Coast Guard and Navy are making efforts to rescue the missing fisherman."