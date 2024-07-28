5 fishing trawlers sink in sea, one fisherman missing

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 July, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 12:38 pm

Related News

5 fishing trawlers sink in sea, one fisherman missing

Owners of the affected trawlers confirmed the incident. 

TBS Report
28 July, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 12:38 pm
File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

Five fishing trawlers sank in a storm in deep sea approximately 20 kilometres south of Kuakata beach in Patuakhali district. 

One fisherman, Imon, is still missing. He is from Keora village in Moudubi union of Rangabali upazila.

Owners of the affected trawlers confirmed the incident. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Sohoraf majhi, a fisherman from Moudubi village, recounted the incident saying, "At dawn on Thursday (25 July), five trawlers were fishing in close proximity when an unexpected storm and rough waves caused all five trawlers to sink one after another. The fishermen floated in the water for about two to two and a half hours until another trawler came to our rescue. We managed to survive by climbing onto it, but the sunken trawlers could not be retrieved."

The sunken trawlers belonged to Obaidul Gazi and Sohoraf Gazi from Maudubi union in Rangabali upazila, Razzak Matubbar and Shahin Matubbar from Patua area in Kalapara upazila, and Uzzal from Lalua area in Kalapara upazila.

Abdul Jalil, president of the Alipur Fishery Port Trawler Owners Association, said that the trawlers had set out on Tuesday (23 July) and Wednesday (24 July) mornings. 

"The rescued fishermen informed me that the trawlers sank while casting nets due to the sudden storm and high waves on Thursday [25 July]. The damage is estimated to be between Tk10 to Tk15 lakhs. Currently, the fishermen are searching for the trawlers and the missing individual. The rescued fishermen have been given initial medical treatment in various locations," he added. 

Regarding the search for the missing fisherman, District Fisheries Officer Kamrul Islam said, "We are in constant contact with the fisherman's family and the trawler owners. The Coast Guard and Navy are making efforts to rescue the missing fisherman."

 

 

Top News

trawler sinks / Patuakhali / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the final iternation of the Midship Runabout series, Toyota went back to its original roots– a lightweight sports car with the sole focus on driving dynamics. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Toyota MR-S: Go-Kart for the city streets

3h | Wheels
Numbered streets with grid layout seen on Google Maps. Screenshot: Google Maps

Why are the new streets in Dhaka numbered but not named?

7h | Panorama
How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

20h | Panorama
In coastal districts like Patuakhali and Khulna, farmers are finding hope in sunflower cultivation as an alternative crop. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How prepared is Bangladesh's agriculture sector to face climate change?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos