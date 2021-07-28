5 of a family killed in Teknaf landslide 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
28 July, 2021, 08:50 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 09:35 am

Representational image/Collected
Representational image/Collected

Five members of a family were killed in a landslide in Hneela of Teknaf upazila early Wednesday just hours after Rohingya camp landslide incident.

The victims were identified as Shukkur, Jubayer, Abdur Rahim and Kohinur and Jainba sons and daughters of of Syed Alam, resident of Pahari Gram Vilejar Para of 4 no ward in Hneela union.  

Confirming the matter, Rashed Mahmud Ali, union parishad chairman of the union, said that the incident took place early in the morning.

Earlier, Five Rohingya people were killed in a landslide in a camp of Ukhia on Tuesday morning. 

Besides, a teenage girl was killed in a landslide in Maheshkhali. 
 

Landslide / Cox's Bazar landslide

