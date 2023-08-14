5 of a family injured in explosion from gas leakage in Dhaka's Jurain

Bangladesh

UNB
14 August, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 10:22 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Five members of a family, including a child, suffered burn injuries today in an explosion apparently from a gas pipeline leak in the capital's Jurain.

The injured are Altaf Sikder, 72, his wife Morjina Begum, 50, daughter Mukta Khatun, 30, her husband Atahar, 35, and their daughter Afsana, 5.

The incident took place at a house in Jurain Sarder Bazar's Salimullah Road in the early hours of Monday.

The victims were admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost.

They are being treated at the observation unit of the hospital, he added.

burn / gas leakage / Bangladesh

