5 die of electrocution during 'Ratha Jatra' in Bogura

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 July, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 08:14 pm

34 people are currently under treatment at the hospital

TBS Report
07 July, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 08:14 pm
Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital. Photo: TBS
Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital. Photo: TBS

At least five people died and dozens of others were injured due to electrocution during the "Ratha Jatra", festival of the Hindu community, in Bogura.

"The incident took place at Seujgari Amtala area in Bogura city today (7 July) around 5:30pm," Bogura Sadar Police Station Officer-in Charge Md Shaihan Waliullah told The Business Standard.

Four of the deceased were identified as Alok, Atashi, Naresh, and Ranjita. The identity of the other person is not yet known.

According to locals, the Ratha Jatra started from Seujgari Iskon temple at 5pm. On the way, near Seujgari Amtala intersection, the dome of the Ratha came into contact with a high-voltage electric wire on the road and caught fire.

At least 25-30 people, including those on the Ratha and in the vicinity, were injured. Three of them succumbed to their injuries after taking them at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

"34 people are currently under treatment at the hospital," the hospital's Deputy Director Dr Abdul Wadud Janan said.

Bogura / Ratha Yatra

