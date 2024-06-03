5 detained with weapons while preparing to rob tourists near Cox’s Bazar beach

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) RAB arrested five people along with locally made weapons in a midnight raid in the Jhau Bon area adjacent to Kobita Chattar of Cox's Bazar beach.

They are marked robbers and they were arrested while preparing for a robbery, said RAB 15 Senior Assistant Director (Law and Media) and Additional Superintendent of Police Md Abu Salam Chowdhury.

The arrested are Md Ferdous, 39, of Hajipara area of ​​Jhelongja Union of Cox's Bazar Sadar Upazila and Mizanur Rahman, 34, of Kalatali area of ​​Cox's Bazar municipality, Md Ismail Prakash Shatabdi, 24, of Baharchhara union, Md Solaiman Bacchu, 31, of Dakshin Ghonar Para and Md Foisal, 21, of Light House area.

Photo: TBS

During the raid RAB members recovered two dhama (scissors), one sewing range, one dual LED torch light, one big knife, and two motorcycles.

"The raid was carried out based on a tip-off. The detainees admitted in the initial interrogation that the gang was involved in robbing local and foreign tourists by brandishing weapons at different points of Cox's Bazar," said Md Abu Salam Chowdhury.

A case has been filed in this regard and the arrested have been handed over to Cox's Bazar Sadar police station, he added.