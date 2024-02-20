5 dead sea turtles wash ashore in Cox's Bazar 

Five dead Olive Ridley turtles washed ashore on the beaches of Cox's Bazar on Tuesday (20 February).

Of them, two dead turtles washed ashore on the Sonapara sea beach in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya upazila this morning, while two more were found in Himchari Beach's Parasailing Point and one other in Sonarpara Point, Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute (BORI) Senior Scientific Officer Tariqul Islam said.

He said this morning, 185 eggs were found in two of the turtles.

"In the last six days, 11 turtles have washed ashore. Around 700 eggs were found from them. 

"From January till 20 February 20, 34 dead 'mother turtles' were found," said the BORI official.

Moreover, three dead dolphins washed ashore recently, BORI Director General Touhida Rashid. 

Also, a porpoise was found dead at the Cox's Bazar sea beach as well, she added.

Touhida Rashid said, "The authorities concerned have collected samples from the animals and have been investigating the matter. This type of situation has not happened before."
 

