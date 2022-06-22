5 day international training ongoing to combat chemical disaster

A five-day basic training workshop on assistance, protection against chemical weapons and emergency response to chemical accidents is ongoing at the capital's Mirpur Fire Service and Civil Defense Training Ground.

The workshop started on 19 June and will continue till 23 June, reads a press release.

Five Asian countries, including Bangladesh are the participants in the training.

Besides, representatives from Nepal, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives also joined the drill.

Colonel Mohammad Masood Parvez, Colonel Staff of the Directorate of Civil-Military Relations of the Armed Forces, said the training of had imparted practical lessons to the firefighters of the country as well as foreigners.