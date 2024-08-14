5 beaten to death in separate incidents in Dhaka

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 09:43 pm

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

Five people were beaten to death in two separate incidents in the capital's Sayedabad and Wari today (14 August).

In Syedabad, three people – Saidul Islam Yasin, 19, Sayeed Arafat Sharif, 20 and an unidentified person – were beaten to death around 6am. 

Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) Police Camp in-Charge (Inspector) Bachchu Mia said unidentified people beat them up after accusing them of rape. 

When they were brought to the DMCH, the doctor declared them dead, he added.

Samrat Sheikh, a scout member who brought the victims to the hospital, said the youths were attacked by some unidentified individuals in Sayedabad and left them near Jatrabari Police Station.

Shilpi Akhter, the mother of Saidul Islam Yasin, claimed that her son was beaten on false charges and he had not committed any crime.

Meanwhile, in Wari's Hatkhola area, Alamin Bhuiyan, 42, was beaten to death this morning. A few hours later, his brother Nurul Amin, 32, was also killed.

The two brothers were beaten up in a dispute over a flat sale, Bachchu Mia said, adding that doctors declared them dead after relatives brought them to the hospital.

Alamin Bhuiyan's wife Munmun said the couple had bought an apartment worth Tk1.5 crore from a businessman named Ripon almost a year and a half ago. Although the apartment was ready, the dispute over its handover continued for a long time, she said.

The relatives alleged that Ripon's people beat Alamin and his brother to death over the dispute.

beaten to death / Dhaka

