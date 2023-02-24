5 Bangladeshis killed in South Africa road crash

24 February, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 07:21 pm

5 Bangladeshis killed in South Africa road crash

24 February, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 07:21 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Five Bangladeshi nationals were killed and two others injured in a road accident in South Africa, a foreign ministry official said on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Abul Hossain, 45, and his son Nadim Hossain, 10, Raju Ahmed, 34, Ismail Hossain, 38, and Mostafa Kamal, 40.

Md. Tarikul Islam, director general (Africa Wing) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed it to UNB, quoting the Bangladesh Mission in South Africa.

All the deceased were from Feni district's Sadar and Daganbhuiyan upazilas.

