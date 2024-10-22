5 arrested over attack on Chittagong University students

Police arrested five people in connection with the attack, vandalism, and assault on students near Chittagong University (CU) railway station.

The suspects were arrested from different areas under the Hathajari Police Station in the early hours on Tuesday (22 October), according to police.

The arrested individuals are Ilyas Farooq (40), Suman (29), Istiaq Ahmed (22), Rashed (30), and Abu Taher (55). All are residents of various localities in Hathajari.

Chattogram District Superintendent of Police Raihan Uddin Khan confirmed the arrests and said efforts are ongoing to nab the remaining suspects.

He added that additional police forces have been deployed around Chittagong University to maintain law and order in the aftermath of the incident.

These arrests follow an incident allegedly led by local Jubo League leader Hanif and his brother Iqbal, in which a group of students was attacked and beaten on 21 October near the railway station. The attackers also caused extensive property damage in the area.

Following the attack, tensions flared on CU campus, prompting heightened security measures.

A case was filed under the Speedy Trial Act against 25 to 30 unidentified individuals at Hathajari Police Station the same day.