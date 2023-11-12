Bus set ablaze at Tejgaon
After two days of pause, the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and allies called for another 48-hour countrywide road-rail-waterway blockade beginning from Sunday (12 November). During the first day of ongoing blockade, three buses have been torched in Tejgaon, Mirpur and Narayanganj.
Here are all the live updates on the blockade:
8:45pm
Bus set on fire in Tejgaon
Miscreants have set a bus on fire at Nabisco in the capital's Tejgaon tonight.
The incident occurred around 8:20pm during the first day of BNP-Jamaat's fourth spell of nationwide blockade programme.
Two units of firefighters from Tejgaon fire station reached the spot soon after and were trying to douse the fire.
7:00pm
Bus torched in Narayanganj
A Naaf Paribahan bus was set on fire near Dhakeshwar Adamjee EPZ in Shiddhirganj of Narayanganj this evening.
The incident took place around 6:37pm on Sunday (12 November).
Two units of firefighters reached the spot at 6:47pm and were trying to douse the flames.
4:20pm
Chhatra Dal brings our procession in Gulshan
The leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, student wing of BNP, brought out a procession in the capital's Gulshan to enforce BNP-Jamaat's ongoing blockade programme.
The protest march started at Gulshan 1 and ended at Gulshan 2 around 2:30pm today.
Chhatra Dal leaders and supporters of different units in the capital joined the procession led by JCD Vice President Nasir Uddin Nasir.
During the procession, the JCD men blocked the road and chanted various slogans in solidarity with BNP's one-point demand.
3:30pm
The Chattogram metropolitan office of BNP has been nearly abandoned since the BNP's 28 October rally in Dhaka.
The BNP office was found under lock and key during the first day of BNP-Jamaat's fourth phase of countrywide blockade programme on Sunday.
02:01pm
Swechchhasebak Dal brings out processions in Dhaka to enforce blockade
Swechchhasebak Dal brought processions in the capital today led by Dhaka Metropolitan South President AA Zahir Uddin Tuhin and General Secretary Saad Morshed Pappa Shikder.
Processions were held in Jatrabari Mirhajibagh, Syedabad Railgate, Chawkbazar Urdu Road, Sabujbagh, Banasree to Khilgaon Road and Dhanmondi.
01:51pm
12-party alliance bring out procession in Bijoy Nagar
Leaders of the 12-party alliance brought out a procession in the capital's Bijoynagar area today.
The protest march started at the capital's Bijaoynagar water tank (Bijoy Chattar) and ended at the same place after encircling Purana Paltan intersection.
1:20pm
Bus torched in Mirpur 10
Miscreants have set a bus of Projapoti Paribahan on fire in Dhaka's Mirpur area.
The incident took place at Mirpur 10 intersection around 1:10pm.
Two units of Fire Service and Civil Defense are working to douse the fire.
12:40pm
Jamaat holds procession, rally in Rajshahi
Jamaat-e-Islami brought out a rally in Rajshahi's bus terminal area in support of the blockade on Sunday.
The rally and a procession was led by Secretary of Jamaat's district unit Imaz Uddin Mondol.
12:18pm
BNP brings out rallies in Bogura
BNP activists have brought out a rally in Bogura in support of the two-day rally called by BNP-Jamaat and their allied parties on Sunday.
12:15pm
BNP activists block Khagrachhari highway
BNP activists have blocked the highway in Khagrachhari using tree trunks as well as setting fire on tires.
12:10pm
Jubo Dal blocks road in Gazipur, brings out rally in Dhamrai
Jubo Dal activists brought out a rally while blocking the Highway in Gazipur.
Jubo Dal activists have also brought out a rally in Dhamrai upazila in support of the blockade.
11:30am
Chhatra Dal brings out procession in Tejgaon Railgate
Chhatra Dal brought out a procession led by its central committee Vice-President Kazi Mohammad Elias in the capital's Tejgaon Railgate area.
10:30am
Chapainawabganj Chhatra Dal leader arrested over policeman's killing during 28 Oct rallies
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested Chapainawabganj Chhatra Dal President Md Yusuf Ali in a case filed over the killing of police constable Amirul Haque Parvez during the clashes in Dhaka on 28 October.
A team of RAB-5 arrested him from the toll booth area of Reihachar-Mahananda Bridge in Chapainawabganj on Friday (10 November), RAB Assistant Director Al Amin told The Business Standard.
Later the arrestee was handed over to Sadar Model police station, the RAB official said.
10:15am
BGB, RAB deployed countrywide
152 platoons of the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) have been deployed all across the country.
To ensure the maintenance of law and order in the capital, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has intensified its security measures, pinpointing crucial locations for concentrated efforts.
As the fourth phase of the BNP-Jamaat blockade commences today, a comprehensive deployment strategy has been enacted, involving 160 patrol teams from the elite force, supported by an additional 460 mobile teams, across the entire country.
9:45am
Chhatra Dal brings out rally in Pabna
Pabna district unit of Chhatra Dal brought out a protest rally and conducted picketing in the Par-House intersection of the city.
9:40am
BNP brings out procession in Mirpur
Pallabi police station unit of BNP and its allies brought out a procession in Mirpur in support of the two-day rally called by BNP-Jamaat and their allied parties.
9am
Chhatra Dal blocks Nilkhet road
Dhaka University Chhatra Dal had blocked the road from Nilkhet to Katabon in the capital around 7am under the leadership of its President Md Khorshed Alam Sohail and General Secretary Ariful Islam.
8am
9 vehicles burned in the night
A total of nine arson attacks were reported across the country from 8pm last night to 6am today, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.
Of these, seven arson attacks were reported in Dhaka's Jatrabari, Gulistan, Gabtoli, near Notre Dame College, Rupnagar, Sutrapur and Mirpur areas, said Talha Bin Jashim, station officer of Fire Service and Civil Defense Media Cell, this morning.
7:30am
Chhatra Dal brings out procession in Sowari Ghat
Chhatra Dal brought a procession in Sowari Ghat on the banks of the Buriganga river in the capital early morning.
7am
BNP brings out procession led by Rizvi
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi led a procession march in the capital to enforce the fourth phase of the nationwide 48-hour blockade.
The procession march started from Motijheel Ideal School at around 7am and moved towards the Motijheel intersection.
BNP leaders and activists blocked the adjacent roads during the procession.
6:30am
Jamaat brings out processions in parts of Dhaka
Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami brought out procession marches in Tejgaon, Badda, Mohammadpur and Uttara areas of the capital in the early morning.