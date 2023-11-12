Bus set ablaze at Tejgaon

A Shyamal Bangla Paribahan bus was set ablaze at Nabisco in the capital's Tejgaon on Sunday (12 November) night. Photo: Fire Service

After two days of pause, the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and allies called for another 48-hour countrywide road-rail-waterway blockade beginning from Sunday (12 November). During the first day of ongoing blockade, three buses have been torched in Tejgaon, Mirpur and Narayanganj.

Here are all the live updates on the blockade:

8:45pm

Bus set on fire in Tejgaon

Miscreants have set a bus on fire at Nabisco in the capital's Tejgaon tonight.

The incident occurred around 8:20pm during the first day of BNP-Jamaat's fourth spell of nationwide blockade programme.

Two units of firefighters from Tejgaon fire station reached the spot soon after and were trying to douse the fire.

7:00pm

Bus torched in Narayanganj

A Naaf Paribahan bus was set on fire near Dhakeshwar Adamjee EPZ in Shiddhirganj of Narayanganj this evening.

The incident took place around 6:37pm on Sunday (12 November).

Miscreants set a bus on fire near Dhakeshwar Adamjee EPZ in Shiddhirganj of Narayanganj this evening. Photo: Collected

Two units of firefighters reached the spot at 6:47pm and were trying to douse the flames.

4:20pm

Chhatra Dal brings our procession in Gulshan

The leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, student wing of BNP, brought out a procession in the capital's Gulshan to enforce BNP-Jamaat's ongoing blockade programme.

The protest march started at Gulshan 1 and ended at Gulshan 2 around 2:30pm today.

Chhatra Dal leaders and activists brought out a procession in the capital’s Gulshan this afternoon. Photo: Collected

Chhatra Dal leaders and supporters of different units in the capital joined the procession led by JCD Vice President Nasir Uddin Nasir.

During the procession, the JCD men blocked the road and chanted various slogans in solidarity with BNP's one-point demand.

3:30pm

The Chattogram metropolitan office of BNP has been nearly abandoned since the BNP's 28 October rally in Dhaka.

The Chattogram BNP office remained deserted since BNP’s 28 October rally in Dhaka. This photo was taken on Sunday (12 November). Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The BNP office was found under lock and key during the first day of BNP-Jamaat's fourth phase of countrywide blockade programme on Sunday.

02:01pm

Swechchhasebak Dal brings out processions in Dhaka to enforce blockade

Swechchhasebak Dal brought processions in the capital today led by Dhaka Metropolitan South President AA Zahir Uddin Tuhin and General Secretary Saad Morshed Pappa Shikder.

Processions were held in Jatrabari Mirhajibagh, Syedabad Railgate, Chawkbazar Urdu Road, Sabujbagh, Banasree to Khilgaon Road and Dhanmondi.

01:51pm

12-party alliance bring out procession in Bijoy Nagar

Leaders of the 12-party alliance brought out a procession in the capital's Bijoynagar area on 12 November. Photo: Collected

Leaders of the 12-party alliance brought out a procession in the capital's Bijoynagar area today.

The protest march started at the capital's Bijaoynagar water tank (Bijoy Chattar) and ended at the same place after encircling Purana Paltan intersection.

1:20pm

Bus torched in Mirpur 10

Miscreants have set a bus of Projapoti Paribahan on fire in Dhaka's Mirpur area.

The incident took place at Mirpur 10 intersection around 1:10pm.

Two units of Fire Service and Civil Defense are working to douse the fire.

12:40pm

Jamaat holds procession, rally in Rajshahi

​​​​Jamaat-e-Islami brought out a rally in Rajshahi's bus terminal area in support of the blockade on Sunday.

Jamaat-e-Islami brought out a rally in Rajshahi on 12 November 2023. Photo: Collected

The rally and a procession was led by Secretary of Jamaat's district unit Imaz Uddin Mondol.

12:18pm

BNP brings out rallies in Bogura

BNP activists bring out rally in Bogura on 12 November 2023. Photo: Collected

BNP activists have brought out a rally in Bogura in support of the two-day rally called by BNP-Jamaat and their allied parties on Sunday.

​​​​​​12:15pm

BNP activists block Khagrachhari highway

BNP activists have blocked the highway in Khagrachhari using tree trunks as well as setting fire on tires.

BNP activists block highway in Khagrachhari on 12 November 2023. Photo: TBS

12:10pm

Jubo Dal blocks road in Gazipur, brings out rally in Dhamrai

Jubo Dal activists brought out a rally while blocking the Highway in Gazipur.

Jubo Dal activists bring out rally in Gazipur on 12 November 2023. Photo: Collected

Jubo Dal activists have also brought out a rally in Dhamrai upazila in support of the blockade.

11:30am

Chhatra Dal brings out procession in Tejgaon Railgate

Chhatra Dal brought out a procession led by its central committee Vice-President Kazi Mohammad Elias in the capital's Tejgaon Railgate area.

Photo: Collected

10:30am

Chapainawabganj Chhatra Dal leader arrested over policeman's killing during 28 Oct rallies

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested Chapainawabganj Chhatra Dal President Md Yusuf Ali in a case filed over the killing of police constable Amirul Haque Parvez during the clashes in Dhaka on 28 October.

A team of RAB-5 arrested him from the toll booth area of Reihachar-Mahananda Bridge in Chapainawabganj on Friday (10 November), RAB Assistant Director Al Amin told The Business Standard.

Later the arrestee was handed over to Sadar Model police station, the RAB official said.

10:15am

BGB, RAB deployed countrywide

152 platoons of the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) have been deployed all across the country.

To ensure the maintenance of law and order in the capital, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has intensified its security measures, pinpointing crucial locations for concentrated efforts.

As the fourth phase of the BNP-Jamaat blockade commences today, a comprehensive deployment strategy has been enacted, involving 160 patrol teams from the elite force, supported by an additional 460 mobile teams, across the entire country.

9:45am

Chhatra Dal brings out rally in Pabna

Chhatra Dal brings out rally in Pabna on 12 November 2023. Photo: Collected

Pabna district unit of Chhatra Dal brought out a protest rally and conducted picketing in the Par-House intersection of the city.

9:40am

BNP brings out procession in Mirpur

Pallabi police station unit of BNP and its allies brought out a procession in Mirpur in support of the two-day rally called by BNP-Jamaat and their allied parties.

9am

Chhatra Dal blocks Nilkhet road

Dhaka University unit of Chhatra Dal block Nilkhet road on 12 November 2023. Photo: Collected

Dhaka University Chhatra Dal had blocked the road from Nilkhet to Katabon in the capital around 7am under the leadership of its President Md Khorshed Alam Sohail and General Secretary Ariful Islam.