4th C-130J transport aircraft arrives in Dhaka 

A fourth C-130J transport aircraft arrived at Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) Base Bangabandhu in Kurmitola of the capital on Sunday, after a successful ferry flight by BAF aircrew from the United Kingdom (UK).

The ferry flight, led by BAF Group Captain GM Shamim Reza, stopped for refueling in Cairo, Egypt, and Muscat in Oman, says a press release.

This is the fourth of five US-made C-130J aircrafts the government is procuring from the UK in a government to government agreement. The aircrafts are being inducted into the BAF on a direct procurement agreement with the Royal Air Force of UK, and a maintenance agreement with the UK-based Marshal Aerospace and Defence Group.

The aircraft was given the traditional water salute when it landed at BAF Base Bangabandhu.

Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations), Air Vice Marshal M Shafiqul Alam, and British High Commissioner to Dhaka, Robert Chatterton Dickson, were present on the occasion.

The C-130J aircraft, equipped with modern avionics and sophisticated technology, will be used for transportation of materials and personnel for humanitarian assistance both at home and abroad. The aircrafts will also be used to support United Nations Peacekeeping Operations.

BAF plans to induct the fifth aircraft within this year. The inclusion of this modern C-130J aircraft in BAF inventory will certainly enhance the global reach and operational capability of the air force.

The commanding air officers of BAF Base Bangabandhu and BAF Base Bashar, and other senior BAF officials, were also present on the occasion.