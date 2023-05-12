4IR application in CMSME imperative to boost economic conditions

Application of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) in Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (CMSME) can be the best way of accelerating economic conditions in the region.

Integrated efforts of all government and non-government organisations, businessmen and entrepreneurs have become indispensable to attain the cherished goal through facing the existing challenges.

High officials and academics came up with the observation while addressing a seminar titled "4IR Application in CMSME: Way Forward and Challenges" on Thursday (11 May) afternoon.

Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) Training Institute organised the seminar at the BSCIC Regional office conference hall largely participated by officials concerned, entrepreneurs, businessmen and other stakeholders.

BSCIC Chairman Mahbubor Rahman addressed the seminar as chief guest with Additional Deputy Commissioner Anisul Islam in the chair.

Regional Director Rezaul Alam Sarkar, Training Institute Principal Engineer Shafiqul Alam and Deputy General Manager Jafar Bayazid also spoke, disseminating their expertise on the issue.

Assistant Professor Dr Sajal Kumar Das from Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology gave an illustration on the issue, including its diversified aspects and CMSME application, during his keynote presentation.

With the 4IR engagement, the implementation of 'Sonar Bangla' dreamt by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and attaining the target of elevating Bangladesh to a developed country by 2041 could be possible.

Dr Sajal said there is a need to develop a map for establishing linkages between 4IR technologies' potential and the attainment of SDGs, targets, and indicators.

He also said the success of developing the fine-tuned innovation system to leverage 4IR innovations for meeting SDGs, through profit-making competition of firms in taking ideas to market, will take Bangladesh to the orbit of the innovation economy.

Progress along this line is crucial for Bangladesh to increase total factor productivity and drive economic growth for meeting its goals targeting 2030 and 2041.

Dr Sajal told the audience that Bangladesh's economic success over the last decade has been quite impressive. The commercialisation of low-skilled labour has been at the core of this success.

In his remarks, BSCIC Chairman Mahbubor Rahman said present Bangladesh under the prudent and farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on the right track towards the 4IR.

He said the country has already been connected with the 4IR as it has started generating competent workforces with successful promotion and expansion of the ICT sector.

Mahbubor Rahman said Bangladesh is marching towards the 4IR as it has the capability. In the process of adopting 4IR technologies, Bangladesh has recently achieved significant growth in various sectors including the IT services industry as well as the healthcare services.

He mentioned that the 4iR will be the era of ICT, robotics and artificial intelligence and the present Bangladesh is not far behind that.