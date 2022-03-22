49th entry parade of recruits in Bangladesh Air Force held in Lalmonirhat

The passing out parade of the 49th recruits of the ministry of defence constabularies (MODC-Air) and entry into the Bangladesh Air Force was held Tuesday at BAF Care and Maintenance Unit, Lalmonirhat.

Air Officer Commanding of the Bangladesh Air Force Base Birshreshto Matiur Rahman Air Vice Marshal MA Awal Hossain, reviewed the parade as the chief guest.

A total of 49 MODC (Air) recruits have been passed out through this parade. Recruit (MODC) Corporal Ashiqur Rahaman was awarded the 'Best Recruit Trophy'. Among others, senior BAF officers, airmen and guardians of the recruits were present on the occasion.