49th anniversary of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy observed

The 49th foundation anniversary of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy was celebrated on Sunday (19 February) with various programmes throughout the day.

The programme started at 10am with the hoisting of the national flag at the Nandan Mancha of the academy, said a press release.

All artists and officials and employees of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy were present on this occasion.

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Director General Liaquat Ali Lucky talked about the activities and work plan of the academy.

After his speech, he officially inaugurated the 10-day exhibition on the activities of various departments of the 49-year-old Shilpakala Academy. The 10-day long exhibition will be open for all from 11am to 8pm at Jatiya Chitrashala Auditorium.

The exhibition at the Jatiya Chitrashala Auditorium will continue till 28 February. The morning cultural programme started at 11am at the National Theater auditorium. Later, various cultural performances were held with the participation of employees of the academy.

At 5pm in the afternoon, a colorful rally and procession passed through the gates of the National Theater of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, passed through the gate of the National Art Gallery and passed through the Academy grounds and ended at Nandan Manch. Minister of State for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, and Secretary Abul Mansoor participated in the rally along with officials of the academy.

In the afternoon, the cultural programme started with the performance of the national anthem.