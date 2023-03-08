487 people killed in road accidents in February: Road Safety Foundation

Total 487 people have been killed in 439 road accidents that occurred across the country in February this year.

The accidents also left 712 people injured, said a report by the Road Safety Foundation (RSF) released on Wednesday (8 March).

RSF prepared the report based on data from nine national dailies, seven online news portals, and electronic media.

The report states that of those who died in road accidents last month, 54 were women and 68 were children.

As many as 196 people died in 183 motorcycle accidents, which accounts for 40.24% of the total deaths.