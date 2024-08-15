487 people die in 452 road accidents in July: RSF
In July, the country witnessed 452 road accidents, resulting in 487 deaths and at least 679 injuries, according to a report by the Road Safety Foundation.
Among the deceased, 63 were women and 71 were children. The Road Safety Foundation compiled this report based on information from nine national dailies, seven online news portals, various electronic media, and its own data.
Vehicles involved in accidents: The statistics reveal that motorcycle riders and passengers accounted for 156 deaths (32.03%).
- Bus passengers - 26 (5.33%)
- Truck-pickup-van-tractor-trolley passengers - 33 (6.77%)
- Private car-microbus-ambulance-jeep passengers - 20 (4.10%)
- Three-wheeler passengers (e.g., easy bike, CNG, auto-rickshaw, auto-van, tempo, leguna) - 103 (21.14%)
- Locally-made vehicle passengers (e.g., Nosimon, Korimon, Bhutbhuti, Alomshadhu, Mahindra) - 14 (2.87%)
- Bicycle-pedal rickshaw riders - 21 (4.31%)
Types of roads: The report from the Road Safety Foundation indicates that
- 161 accidents (35.61%) occurred on national highways
- 189 (41.81%) on regional roads
- 62 (13.71%) on rural roads
- 36 (7.96%) on urban roads
- 4 (0.88%) in other locations
Types of accidents:
- 106 (23.45%) were head-on collisions
- 191 (42.25%) resulted from losing control
- 116 (25.66%) involved pedestrians being hit
- 26 (5 .75%) involved vehicles being struck from behind
- 13 (2.87%) occurred due to other reasons
Types of vehicles:
- Trucks, covered vans, pickups, tractors, trolleys, lorries, drum trucks, cargo trucks, and tank lorries (26%)
- Microbuses, private cars, ambulances, and jeeps (4.97%)
- Passenger buses (10.69%)
- Motorcycles (22.76%)
- Three-wheelers (23.50%)
- Locally-made vehicles (7.71%)
- Bicycles and pedal rickshaws (2.48%)
- Unidentified vehicles (1.86%).