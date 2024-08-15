487 people die in 452 road accidents in July: RSF

In July, the country witnessed 452 road accidents, resulting in 487 deaths and at least 679 injuries, according to a report by the Road Safety Foundation.

Among the deceased, 63 were women and 71 were children. The Road Safety Foundation compiled this report based on information from nine national dailies, seven online news portals, various electronic media, and its own data.

Vehicles involved in accidents: The statistics reveal that motorcycle riders and passengers accounted for 156 deaths (32.03%).

Bus passengers - 26 (5.33%)

Truck-pickup-van-tractor-trolley passengers - 33 (6.77%)

Private car-microbus-ambulance-jeep passengers - 20 (4.10%)

Three-wheeler passengers (e.g., easy bike, CNG, auto-rickshaw, auto-van, tempo, leguna) - 103 (21.14%)

Locally-made vehicle passengers (e.g., Nosimon, Korimon, Bhutbhuti, Alomshadhu, Mahindra) - 14 (2.87%)

Bicycle-pedal rickshaw riders - 21 (4.31%)

Types of roads: The report from the Road Safety Foundation indicates that

161 accidents (35.61%) occurred on national highways

189 (41.81%) on regional roads

62 (13.71%) on rural roads

36 (7.96%) on urban roads

4 (0.88%) in other locations

Types of accidents:

106 (23.45%) were head-on collisions

191 (42.25%) resulted from losing control

116 (25.66%) involved pedestrians being hit

26 (5 .75%) involved vehicles being struck from behind

13 (2.87%) occurred due to other reasons

Types of vehicles: