48 hr blockade: 230 BGB platoons, 430 RAB units deployed across the country

File photo of RAB and BGB. Photo: Collected
File photo of RAB and BGB. Photo: Collected

A total of 230 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and 430 teams of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have been deployed across the country to maintain law and order as the latest 48-hour countrywide blockade of road, rail and waterway called by the BNP, Jamaat is underway since this morning.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) at BGB headquarters, and Imran Khan, deputy director of the RAB's legal and media affairs, confirmed the deployment development this morning.

On the first day of the blockade, 28 BGB platoons have been deployed in Dhaka and adjoining districts to resist any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, the number of RAB units in Dhaka is 145 today. 

Members of the RAB and BGB have been performing their duties to ensure the safety of lives and properties in the country since the opposition parties began observing blockades and hartal at the end of last month.

In order to ensure the security of passengers and goods, RAB is also escorting long-distance public transport and cargo transport to their destinations in different parts of the country.

