48 BGB platoons deployed to beef up security for garment factories in Dhaka, nearby areas

Ten platoons of BGB members were deployed in Ashulia on Wednesday (1 November) amid the ongoing labour movement demanding an increase in the minimum wages of garment sector workers. Photo: TBS

A total of 48 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) platoons have been deployed in Dhaka and adjacent areas to ensure security in garment factories.

BGB troops have been deployed in Ashulia, Savar, Mirpur, Gazipur and other parts of the country, said, Sharuiful Islam, public relations officer at BGB headquarters.

Garment factory workers in Dhaka and nearby areas returned to work on Sunday after 12 days of unrest for a minimum wage of Tk 23,000.

The government on Tuesday announced Tk 12,500 as minimum salary for entry level readymade garment (RMG) factory workers, raising it by 56.25 percent from the current wage.