48 BGB platoons deployed to beef up security for garment factories in Dhaka, nearby areas

Bangladesh

UNB
08 November, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 12:18 pm

Related News

48 BGB platoons deployed to beef up security for garment factories in Dhaka, nearby areas

The government has announced a 56% increase in wages for garment workers

UNB
08 November, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 12:18 pm
Ten platoons of BGB members were deployed in Ashulia on Wednesday (1 November) amid the ongoing labour movement demanding an increase in the minimum wages of garment sector workers. Photo: TBS
Ten platoons of BGB members were deployed in Ashulia on Wednesday (1 November) amid the ongoing labour movement demanding an increase in the minimum wages of garment sector workers. Photo: TBS

A total of 48 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) platoons have been deployed in Dhaka and adjacent areas to ensure security in garment factories.

BGB troops have been deployed in Ashulia, Savar, Mirpur, Gazipur and other parts of the country, said, Sharuiful Islam, public relations officer at BGB headquarters.

Garment factory workers in Dhaka and nearby areas returned to work on Sunday after 12 days of unrest for a minimum wage of Tk 23,000.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The government on Tuesday announced Tk 12,500 as minimum salary for entry level readymade garment (RMG) factory workers, raising it by 56.25 percent from the current wage.

Top News

RMG Accessories / BGB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Through Jahid&#039;s videos, one can watch the everyday life of sea-going fishes as well as many other tiny details of the fishing business. Photo: Courtesy

Mr Fisher: Taking viewers on a real time ride on a fishing vessel

1h | Panorama
Flags are seen ahead of the Arab League Summit in Algiers, Algeria November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

Pan-Arabism: The quest for Arab unity

1d | Panorama
The Dome of the Rock in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Exploring the difference between Judaism and Zionism

1d | Panorama
Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

15h | TBS World
Why do Israeli settlers live on Palestinian lands?

Why do Israeli settlers live on Palestinian lands?

17h | TBS World
Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

23h | TBS World
Honda shows off its first electric bicycle

Honda shows off its first electric bicycle

23h | Tech Talk