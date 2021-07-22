48 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia for Covid-19 breaches during Eid prayers

Bangladesh

UNB
22 July, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 22 July, 2021, 11:44 am

Related News

48 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia for Covid-19 breaches during Eid prayers

A video showing over 200 individuals – mostly foreigners – attending Eid-ul-Azha prayers in the parking lot and by the roadside of a surau in Taman Pelangi between 8.30am to 9am Tuesday had gone viral

UNB
22 July, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 22 July, 2021, 11:44 am
Police said Qureshi sent the stolen phones to a yet-to-be-arrested contact who sent them to Agartala, after which they were smuggled to Bangladesh through carriers. Representational image. Picture: Collected
Police said Qureshi sent the stolen phones to a yet-to-be-arrested contact who sent them to Agartala, after which they were smuggled to Bangladesh through carriers. Representational image. Picture: Collected

Police rounded up 48 Bangladesh nationals, and one local man Tuesday for Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) breaches outside a surau (Islamic assembly building) in Taman Pelangi of Malaysia's Johor state during Eid prayers. 

To probe a viral video showing hundreds of individuals – believed to be foreigners violating the SOP by performing prayers at an open area outside the surau – the law enforcers arrested them, Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said.

A video showing over 200 individuals – mostly foreigners – attending Eid-ul-Azha prayers in the parking lot and by the roadside of a surau in Taman Pelangi between 8.30am to 9am Tuesday had gone viral, leading to the investigation.

They were praying in the area as the surau management did not allow them inside after reaching the limit of 100 people, Shuhaily said. "They then allegedly proceeded to perform prayers on the road in front of the surau."

Police will conduct investigations under Section 269 of the Penal Code for a negligent act that could spread an infectious disease as well as movement without permission and Section 270 of the Penal Code for spreading harmful infection and the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) (Measures in Communicable Areas) Regulations 2020, Shuhaily said.

 

Top News

COVID-19 / Eid / arrest / Malaysia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

2d | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

2d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

2d | Videos
TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

5
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

6
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities