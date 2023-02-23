47% workers in Keraniganj apparel hub are children: ‍Study

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 February, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 09:45 pm

Related News

47% workers in Keraniganj apparel hub are children: ‍Study

Most of the child labourers there work for 13-16 hours in exchange for just board and lodging facilities, while almost 95% of them lack nutritious food, liveable environment and health protection

TBS Report
23 February, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 09:45 pm
Photo: TBS/ Salahuddin Ahmed
Photo: TBS/ Salahuddin Ahmed

Around 47% of labourers working at the country's largest garment hub at Keraniganj, on the outskirts of the capital, are aged between 5 and 17 years, finds a survey conducted by the Bangladesh Labour Foundation.

"The hub accommodates some 7,500 apparel factories where a total of three lakh labourers are working. Of them, over 20,000 are aged between 5 and 14 years and some 1.2 lakh are between 15 and 17 years," Bangladesh Labour Foundation Deputy Director Mahmudul Hasan Khan said while presenting the study report at the foundation office in the capital on Thursday.

The hub meets local demands for 80% of clothing, in breach of the National Children Policy 2011 which identifies those aged under 18 years as children and says appointing children under 14-year-old to work is a punishable offence.

"Most of the child labourers at the hub work for 13-16 hours in exchange for just board and lodging facilities. Almost 95% of them lack nutritious food, liveable environment and health protection," Mahmudul Hasan added. He noted that the factories severely lack hygienic toilets, pure water, fresh air, daylight and fire safety methods.

The survey also found that 4.2% of the children are completely illiterate, 5.5% only able to sign, 73.6% 5th-grade passed and 16.2% 6th to 8th-grade passed. About 48% of the child labourers work there as helpers or interns while 22% serve as operators, with the rest assisting in preparing yarns.

Labourers at the hub do not enjoy leave but serve on the basis of a "No Work, No Payment" policy. They earn some Tk5,000-Tk16,000 per month on average, it added.

"It is impossible to eradicate child labour at the garment hub as 80% of children come here having their back to the wall. The working and living environment at the hub is fragile, which the government should address at the earliest," said Abdus Salam, chairman of the Bangladesh Labour Foundation.

"Children who work in these factories are mostly from poor families and from outside Dhaka. They have been sent there to earn and support their families," he added.

Bangladesh Labour Foundation Secretary General AZM Kamrul Anam, and Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha Bangla Division Head Ruhul Amin Jyoti, among others, were present on the occasion. 

Top News

Apparel / Keraniganj / Child labour

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

11h | Panorama
The tiger hill vantage point provides a stunning view of the Himalayas, including the world&#039;s third highest peak, Kanchenjunga. PHOTO: TANJILA TASABA MUMU

Exploring the beauty of Darjeeling: A journey through hills

11h | Explorer
Photo: TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships. What’s next?

12h | Panorama
In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

2h | TBS Stories
England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

39m | TBS SPORTS
Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

11h | TBS SPORTS
Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

4
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

5
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat

6
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business