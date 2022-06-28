47 new dengue patients hospitalised as cases keep rising 

Bangladesh

UNB
28 June, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 03:20 pm

Related News

47 new dengue patients hospitalised as cases keep rising 

UNB
28 June, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 03:20 pm
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS

Forty-seven new dengue patients were hospitalised in the past 24 hours till Tuesday morning as cases are rising again in Bangladesh.

Forty-six new patients were hospitalised in Dhaka and another case was detected outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 139 dengue patients, including 131 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the mosquito-borne viral disease.

This year, the DGHS has recorded 1,016 dengue cases and 876 recoveries so far. 

Dengue – a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries – was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000 and claimed 93 lives. In three years, the fatality number almost fell to zero.

However, 105 dengue patients, including 95 in Dhaka division, died in 2021.

Dengue is found in tropical and sub-tropical climates worldwide, mostly in urban and semi-urban areas.

About 4 billion people, almost half of the world's population, live in areas with a risk of dengue, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Each year, up to 400 million people get infected with dengue while approximately 100 million get sick from infection, and 40,000 die from severe dengue, it says.

"There is no specific treatment for dengue or severe dengue. Early detection of disease progression associated with severe dengue, and access to proper medical care lowers fatality rates of severe dengue to below 1%," according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Top News / Health

Bangladesh / Dengue / DGHS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

4h | Panorama
Prashanta Kumar Banerjee. Sketch: TBS

'Public Asset Management Company can be an additional tool to curb bad loans'

6h | Interviews
Aid boats navigate through the different waters of Jamalganj Upazila, giving aid to flood victims. Photo: Masum Billah

Bandits, hunger and snakes: Flood victims pass sleepless nights

8h | Panorama
Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Social groups of Dhaka University stand beside the flood affected

Social groups of Dhaka University stand beside the flood affected

2h | Videos
Ways to earn extra income in student life

Ways to earn extra income in student life

7h | Videos
The dormant south is ablaze with new possibilities

The dormant south is ablaze with new possibilities

21h | Videos
Russian missiles strike Kyiv

Russian missiles strike Kyiv

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 