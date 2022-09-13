46th IPAMS delegates meet with Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar

Delegates of the 46th Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar (IPAMS) - 2022 have visited the Kutupalong-4 extension Rohingya camp in Ukhiya Cox's Bazar.

On Tuesday (13 September), a delegation of 24 senior army officers, including Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and US Army Pacific Region Chief General Charles A Flynn visited the camp where Rohingyas expressed their desire to return home.

Members of the delegation of local and foreign army officers interacted with the Rohingya citizens in which 23 Rohingya women, men and children participated.

The Rohingya representatives said they are willing to go back to Myanmar if they are assured a safe and dignified repatriation including prosecution of the genocide.

Attendees of 46th IPAMS 2022 exchanged views with representatives of various United Nations agencies. Different aspects of the management of sheltered Rohingyas were highlighted in the discussion.

Co-hosted by the Bangladesh Army and US Army Pacific, the theme of the conference was "Prospects and Challenges in Maintaining Peace and Security in the Indo-Pacific."

The 46th IPAMS has been designed with three plenary sessions focusing on robust peacekeeping, women empowerment, and land power in regional cooperation.