46th Indo-Pacific Military Seminar in September

Ahead of the seminar, there is a 3-day Mid Planning Conference in Bangladesh that started on 12 June with the participation of the Bangladesh and US Armies

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A four-day-long Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar (IPAMS) will kick off on 12 September with senior army officials of more than 30 Indo-Pacific countries participating.

Bangladesh Army and US Army Pacific (USARPAC) will jointly arrange the event in Dhaka and Cox's Bazar, said an ISPR press release.

Ahead of the seminar, a three-day Mid Planning Conference (MPC) in Bangladesh, with members of the Bangladesh Army and US Army Pacific (USARPAC) participating, started on 12 June.

Chief of Army Staff, General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, on Tuesday-- the last day of the MPC-- unveiled the logo and inaugurated the website of the 46th IPAMS with senior officers of the Bangladesh Army and US Army Pacific present. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

This year, the Bangladesh Army will arrange the global event for the third time. At the seminar, the US Army and the Indo-Pacific Region Army, in a spirit of cooperation, sympathy and concerted effort, discuss various issues of greater interest to the region.

The theme of the seminar is "Prospects and challenges of maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region". The event is held annually to determine the appropriate course of action.

The IPAMS is the largest land forces seminar and preeminent engagement in the Indo-Pacific region to exchange views and ideas, develop strong interpersonal relationships, to discuss professional military subjects, and strengthen existing bonds.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Through professional communication between the Bangladesh Army and the US Army, bilateral relations between the two countries will be strengthened as well as the development of overall relations. This will hopefully brighten the image of the country and the quality of professionalism of the army will be exposed in the international arena.

The seminar will also showcase the cultural heritage of Bangladesh with traditional cultural programs.

More information about the 46th IPAMS is available on its newly-inaugurated website, https://ipams.army.mil.bd

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

