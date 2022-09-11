46th Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar to start on 12 September

Bangladesh

11 September, 2022, 01:45 pm
46th Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar to start on 12 September

Picture: ISPR
The 46th Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar (IPAMS) - 2022 co-hosted by Bangladesh Army and US Army Pacific (USARPAC) will commence on 12 September 2022 at Radisson Blu Water Garden in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The theme of the conference is "Prospects and Challenges in Maintaining Peace and Security in the Indo-Pacific", said a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the seminar on 12th September 2022 as the chief guest from virtual platform.

Delegates from 26 countries headed by senior military leaders are attending the seminar, which is scheduled from September 12-15, 2022.

The 46th IPAMS has been designed with three plenary sessions focusing "robust peacekeeping", "women empowerment", and "land power in regional cooperation" featuring distinguished guest speakers and discussions on the challenges and ways forward. There will be a separate session for the participating spouses where Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, MP will speak on "Women Empowerment in Bangladesh; Prospects and Challenges".

Besides, the Junior and Non-Commissioned Officers from the participating countries will attend a session on leadership challenges. Part of the seminar has been planned in Cox's Bazar. The delegates will have the opportunity to visit one of the camps of Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMN). Besides, the rich and long traditional cultural heritage of Bangladesh will be projected to the participants through social and networking events. 

Photo: ISPR
IPAMS is one of the preeminent army engagements that provides a forum for senior military leaderships from the Indo-Pacific regional land forces to exchange views and ideas on peace and stability.

Participation has grown from 9 nations at the first conference held in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1977, to a high of 31 nations in Seoul, Republic of Korea in 2017.

Bangladesh is co-hosting the seminar for the 3rd time. Previously Bangladesh co-hosted this event in 1993 and 2014. For 46-years, the objective of IPAMS has been to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region through mutual understanding, dialogue, and friendship.

The 46th IPAMS - 2022 brings the aspiration of fostering sustained peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region through enhanced cooperation, mutual trust and confidence, and strong bondage among the land forces of the participating countries.

 

Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar (IPAMS)

