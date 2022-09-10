46th Indo-Pacific Armies Management seminar from 12 September

46th Indo-Pacific Armies Management seminar from 12 September

The 46th Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar (IPAMS) - 2022 co-hosted by Bangladesh Army and US Army Pacific will be held on 12-15 September, 2022 at Radisson Blu Water Garden in Dhaka. 

The theme of the conference is 'Prospects and Challenges in Maintaining Peace and Security in the Indo-Pacific'. 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the seminar virtually on 12 September, 2022 as the chief guest.

Delegates from 26 countries headed by senior military leaders will attend the seminar.

The 46th IPAMS has been designed with three plenary sessions focusing 'robust peacekeeping', 'women empowerment', and 'land power in regional cooperation'. 

Besides, the junior and non-commissioned officers from the participating countries will attend a session on leadership challenges. 

Part of the seminar has been planned in Cox"s Bazar. 

The delegates will have the opportunity to visit one of the camps of Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals. Besides, the rich and long traditional cultural heritage of Bangladesh will be projected to the participants through social and networking events.

IPAMS is one of the preeminent army engagements that provides a forum for senior military leaderships from the Indo-Pacific regional land forces to exchange views and ideas on peace and stability. 

ISPR

