467 women raped till September this year: Nagorik Uddyog

Nagorik Uddyog formed a human chain on Thursday (30 November) in Narayanganj marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Photo: TBS

A total of 467 women were raped till September this year in Bangladesh, said speakers at a human chain programme on Thursday.

According to the data of Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), 235 women were killed in this period and 32 were killed after rape, the speakers said at the programme organised by Nagorik Uddyog in Narayanganj marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Besides, 105 women were victims of attempted rape, they said.

Though there are laws for violence against women in the country, the violence has not stopped, they added.

The speakers also raised concerns that women constantly become victims of domestic violence which rarely get reported in the media.

Blaming the culture of lack of justice for the increase in violence against women, they said the long process of trials increases the trend of violence.

The speakers raised 14-point demand, including the repeal of the Evidence Act 1872 and formulation of the Marital Rape Act.

Shakil Ahmed, Mahbub Akhtar, Sonu Rani Das and Jyoti Paul Sarkar of Nagorik Uddyog were present at the event among others.