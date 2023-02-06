46.7 lakh people skipped in BBS population census

Some 46.7 lakh people, which is 2.75% of Bangladesh's population, were undercounted in the Population and Housing Census 2022 of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

The Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) pointed out the anomalies after conducting a post enumeration check (PEC) on the BBS census.

BIDS Senior Research Fellow Dr Mohammad Yunus presented the PEC results at the NEC Conference room in the planning ministry Monday (6 February).

According to the BBS initial census, the total population of the country stood at 16.51 crore.

With the addition of the skipped 2.75%, the number rose to 16.98 crore.

BIDS Director General Binayak Sen noted there was an undercount of 4.98% in the census 2001 which dropped to 3.97% in the census 2011.

The number of undercounts is higher in urban areas – especially in cities – where, 3.70% of the population was skipped from the census.

Besides, 2.79% of the female population was skipped against a 2.67% undercount among the male population.

Moreover, the 2.75% of undercount was reported in case of Muslims against 2.68% of followers of other religions.