4.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Sylhet

A mild earthquake jolted parts of Sylhet region on Tuesday afternoon.

The earthquake, measuring 4.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale, was felt at 1:13pm which lasted for a few seconds, according to Android Earthquake Alert System, an Android feature that detects earthquakes around the world and alerts people.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 18 km away from Jaintiapur upazila of Sylhet district, it said.

Kamrul Islam, a resident of Lalbazar in the city, says that the earthquake lasted for several seconds, creating panic among people.

However, no casualty was reported.