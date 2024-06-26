458 killed in 309 road accidents during Eid-ul-Adha: Passengers’ Welfare Association

At least 458 people were killed and 1,840 were injured in 309 road accidents across Bangladesh during the Eid-ul-Adha holidays, according to the Bangladesh Passengers' Welfare Association.

Besides, at least 20 people died and four were injured in 22 railway accidents, the association's Secretary General Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, said at a press conference held at the Bangladesh Photo Journalists Association auditorium in Dhaka on Wednesday (26 June).

Presenting the findings compiled by the association's road accident monitoring cell, he also said on waterways, six accidents led to 10 deaths, six injuries, and six missing persons.

Overall, there were 337 accidents across road, rail, and waterways, with 488 fatalities and 1,850 injuries.

Comparing this year's data with the previous Eid-ul-Adha, Mozammel said road accidents increased by 11.55%, fatalities by 53.17%, and injuries by 238.23%.

Motorcycles were identified as the most accident-prone vehicles, with 132 accidents resulting in 130 deaths and 599 injuries. These figures represent 42.71% of total accidents, 28.38% of total deaths, and 32.55% of total injuries.

Road accidents during the period claimed the lives of 51 drivers, 11 transport workers, 48 pedestrians, 61 women, 24 children, 14 students, one law enforcement member (army personnel), three teachers, two freedom fighters, and three political activists.

Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury attributed the reduced travel during this Eid, compared to previous years, to the high cost of goods and increased transport fares, resulting in 15-20% fewer travellers. Despite significant improvements in the condition of the country's roads and highways over the last 15 years, the number of people travelling was less than expected.

Mozammel criticised the government's negligence in implementing strategic transportation planning, which has led to an increase in smaller vehicles and consequently, more accidents.

He noted that media reports do not reflect the true extent of accidents.

This year, the media reported 1,098 casualties, while 1,078 people were admitted to the Dhaka Orthopedic Hospital in just 14 days, he said, adding that the situation in the country's 9,000 public and private hospitals is even worse.

According to the Passengers' Welfare Association, despite the new road transport law coming into effect, road accidents have not decreased. A government audit is necessary to understand the reasons behind this.

There is a lack of research on road safety, and the real culprits of road accidents are not being identified. Engineers responsible for road defects are not held accountable.

Due to weak investigations and prolonged legal processes, the victims of road accidents are deprived of legal protection, preventing the government from reducing road accidents despite its best intentions.