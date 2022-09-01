450 BNP men sued over clash with police in Cumilla

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 September, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 04:51 pm

Political activists chasing their opponents during a clash between BNP supporters and Awami League men at a market in Cumilla’s Nangalkot upazila yesterday. BNP claimed 15 of its men were injured in the violence. Photo: Collected
Political activists chasing their opponents during a clash between BNP supporters and Awami League men at a market in Cumilla’s Nangalkot upazila yesterday. BNP claimed 15 of its men were injured in the violence. Photo: Collected

A case has been filed against 450 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on allegations of assaulting police and vandalizing vehicles during a clash with the law enforcers in Nangalkot of Cumilla.

Shadan Chandra Nath, sub-inspector of Nangalkot police station, filed the case on Wednesday night (31 August) against 50 named and 400 unnamed accused, duty officer of the police station Delower Hossain told The Business Standard Thursday (1 September).

Police have so far arrested 19 people in connection with the case, Delower Hossain added.

"At least 50 people including an officer in charge of police were injured in yesterday morning's clash,"  said Delower.

A clash between BNP activists and police erupted on Wednesday morning in Cumilla's Nangalkot area as police reportedly tried to stop a BNP rally organised in protest of the rising fuel and commodity prices.

At least 50 people including policemen were injured during the clash.

