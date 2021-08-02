45 N’ganj fire victims identified thru’ DNA test: CID 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 August, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 04:14 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has identified 45 deceased among the 48 who were burnt beyond recognition in the recent Narayanganj Shezan Juice factory fire incident.

The identities were confirmed after DNA tests at the crime unit's forensics laboratory. 

Three victims, however, could not be identified yet, said Additional Superintendent of CID Azad Rahman to The Business Standard today.

The identified bodies will be handed over to their families, he said.

At least 52 workers died in the deadly fire that engulfed the six-storey building at Rupganj on 8 July.

Four of the bodies were handed over to the families after autopsy.

As the other bodies could not be traced, the CID collected samples from 66 relatives of victims for DNA tests on 12 July.
 

