4.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Dhaka

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake has hit merely kilometres away from Dhaka.

The earthquake happened around 6am today (5 May).

Many citizens of Dhaka were roused out of their slumber as soon as the tremors began.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) put the earthquake's strength at 4.3 on the Ritchter scale, adding it happened near Dohar Upazila in Dhaka Division.

The USGS said the earthquake was 10km deep.

Facebook statuses on the earthquake flooded social media soon after it happened.

Netizens asked each other to confirm whether others had felt the tremors too.

"My entire building was shaking. It is around 10-storeys. That must have been a big one," one Facebook user wrote.

Others took to social media to share screenshots, which said the earthquake originated 14km from Dhaka.

One earthquake the history books always bring up was around 100 years ago. This tremor struck on 18 July 1918 with a magnitude of 7.6 and epicentre at Srimangal, Maulvibazar.

In recent times, a moderate earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted Dhaka and other parts of the country on 5 December, 2022.

Experts say Dhaka has gone 130 years without a major quake.

Bangladesh has some major fault lines, including the Dauki fault, Madhupur fault and the tectonic plate boundaries.

In an interview with media outlet The Dhaka Tribune in February this year, Dr Mehedi Ahmed Ansary, a professor at the department of civil engineering of Buet who specialises in geotechnical and earthquake engineering, said, "Most of the constructions in Dhaka city do not comply with the building code. As a result, the whole of Dhaka city will be at risk if there is a major earthquake."

He estimated that 300,000 people may die if a magnitude 7 earthquake struck Dhaka.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 7, smaller than the one in Turkey, would not only have buildings collapse in Dhaka but also turn the city into a fire pit due to the unplanned electricity transmission and gas lines," Dr Ansary told The Dhaka Tribune.

"Earthquakes have increased in frequency in the country in the last two to three years, and we have not had a big earthquake here in 100 years. This is a matter of worry. That means these small vibrations are signs of energy building up. As a result, there is a fear of a major earthquake ahead."

