45% low-income women in Dhaka go to workplaces on foot: Study

Bangladesh

Mir Mohammad Jasim
23 December, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 09:40 pm

Related News

45% low-income women in Dhaka go to workplaces on foot: Study

Avoiding harassment, saving money and lack of adequate transports are the key reasons

Mir Mohammad Jasim
23 December, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 09:40 pm
Photo: Mumit. M
Photo: Mumit. M

About 45% of the working women from lower-earning groups in Dhaka go to their workplaces on foot to save money, avoid any feared harassment and for the lack of adequate public transports on the road, finds a recent study.

Conducted by a team of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), the research titled "Towards Sustainable Mobility: A Study on Working Women's Mode Choice Behavior in a Developing Urban Society" said that the women walk as far as 5 kilometres to reach their workplaces.

On the other hand, only 25% of women from the group used public transport, it added.

"We tried to find out how many working women use public and private transports. We have also tried to identify the problems of low-income working women in the study," Fahmida Hanif, a member of the research team, told The Business Standard. 

She, also a graduate research assistant at the Bureau of Research, Testing and Consultation (BRTC) at Buet, urged the government to take initiatives to resolve the public transport crisis in the city to facilitate working women with transportation.

They, however, used secondary data from different agencies including the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha, the World bank, and the Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority.

The study pointed out working women do not prefer public transport for moving to workplaces due to the unavailability of buses, overcrowded environment, and ill driving practices.

Moreover, they often face sexual harassment and ill-mannered behaviour from fellow passengers and bus staffers.

"In the densely populated megacity Dhaka, an improved public transportation system will encourage working women to use transports, inspire more women to participate in work," the report said.

Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director at the Centre for Policy Dialogue, told TBS that the lower-income women suffered much due to the adverse environment in public transports.

"The female workers face harassment inside the buses. Besides, it is sometimes costly for the low-income workers, which is why they move on foot even for a long-distance," he said.

He called for ensuring a decent environment on public transports for lower-income women.

Buet Professor Dr Md Hadiuzzaman and Assistant Professor Md Asif Raihan were the key members of the research team.

The low-income working women cannot afford the public transport for going to offices, said Hadiuzzaman. "If they use transport they will have no money for their other expenses. The government should increase public transports and reduce fares for the working women," he suggested. Women only bus service could be considered to alleviate the transportation plight of working women.

Top News

women go to workplaces on foot / women / BUET

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In recent years white supremacist groups in the US have seen a rise in their numbers and popularity but this has yet to be nipped in the bud. Photo: Reuters

America drops the ball on white supremacist terror groups

10h | Panorama
The Dhaka Stock Exchange has only 347 companies listed. Around 80 percent of the total corporate tax in the country comes from the listed companies. Photo: Mumit M

“The government will have to apply carrot and stick policy to bring the companies to the capital market” 

12h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Rethink Education: Celebrating the first anniversary of IFNB in Dhaka

14h | Pursuit
Shahid&#039;s tour operating company Petro Aviation did well before the pandemic hit, they organised corporate tours and gained lucrative deals. Photo: Courtesy

The pandemic destroyed Hasan Shahid’s business but he refuses to give up

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

3h | Videos
Story of commoners

Story of commoners

3h | Videos
Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

3h | Videos
Indonesian toilet cafe aims to educate and entertain

Indonesian toilet cafe aims to educate and entertain

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr
Economy

With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US