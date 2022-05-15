45 Jamaat men involved in anti-govt activities detained in Noakhali

Forty-five Jamaat leaders and activists have been detained from Noakhali's Maijdee area for holding secret meeting against the government.

Police detained them from Al Farooq Academy around 12.30pm Sunday and confiscated various types of books on religious extremism, said District Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Akramul Hasan.

Among the detainees were Sonaimuri Upazila Jamaat Amir and Chashirhat Union Chairman Maulana Hanif, Bargao Union Jamaat leader Sayed Ahmed, Chatkhil Upazila Jamaat Naib Amir Mohi Uddin Hasan, General Secretary Omar Farooq and Chatkhil Municipality Jamaat President Nur Hossain and others.

Akramul Hasan said the detained men had organised the meeting as part of preparations for illegal activities aimed at creating a volatile environment by fomenting religious extremism.

The detainees are being interrogated, said the police officer, adding that a case will be filed against them for anti-government activities.