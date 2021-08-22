45 bulkhead passengers rescued in Padma after 999 call

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 August, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 02:25 pm

Forty-five passengers of a picnic party, including 15 children, were rescued by the Naval Police from the Padma river at Laxmikunda Outpost in Ishwardi on Saturday night after a passenger sought help by calling the national emergency helpline 999.

Emergency service 999 call taker Constable Lokman Hakim received the distress call at 10.30 pm on Saturday from passenger Alimuzzaman.

According to the caller, the passengers took a bulkhead from Pabna's Ishwardi Gargariya Shahpur at 12 noon to visit the Bagha Mosque in Rajshahi.

On the way back, the bulkhead's propeller broke by entangling with a fishing net.

After floating in the river for about an hour, he called 999 for help.

Receiving news from 999, a rescue police team from Laxmikunda Naval Police Outpost rescued the passengers and brought them back to the outpost after midnight.

Later in the morning, the rescued people were handed over to the locals.

