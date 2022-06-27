45 banks, financial institutions donate Tk304cr to PMO fund for flood affected

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 June, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 01:22 pm

Related News

45 banks, financial institutions donate Tk304cr to PMO fund for flood affected

TBS Report
27 June, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 01:22 pm
People move a boat in a flooded area during a widespread flood in the northeastern part of the country, in Sylhet, Bangladesh, June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Stringe
People move a boat in a flooded area during a widespread flood in the northeastern part of the country, in Sylhet, Bangladesh, June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Stringe

Forty-five banks and financial institutions have donated a total of Tk304.41 crore to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund for the flood affected people of the country.

The institutions include Sonali Bank, Janata Bank, Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL), Exim Bank, AB Bank, Bank Asia, Pubali Bank and more, according to a list provided by the Prime Minister's Office.

Recent flood that has affected the northern districts of the country, including Sylhet and Sunamganj, marooning lakhs of people and washing away their houses. The people suffered greatly due to the lack of food, safe drinking water and sanitation facilities.

In total, more than 4.5 million people were stranded and dozens died in Bangladesh, many in the worst flooding in the Sylhet region in the northeast for more than 100 years.

As the flood waters are receding there is a new risk of waterborne diseases and diseases from the waste left behind by the flood.

Top News

Donation / Flood Affected People / Banks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

2h | Brands
Photo caption: Bondstein Technologies founders Mir Shahrukh Islam (right) and Zafir Shafiee Chowdhury. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bondstein Technologies: From Dhaka College science club to Forbes 30 under 30 list

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Samsung Dryer: Taking clean clothes to a new level

4h | Brands
Transparent sticky notes. Photo: Collected

A new layer to annotations with transparent sticky notes

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How to treat interns at workplace

How to treat interns at workplace

3h | Videos
Jalamije becomes Georgian citizen to play Wimbledon

Jalamije becomes Georgian citizen to play Wimbledon

17h | Videos
Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia

Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia

20h | Videos
'Anondolok' is a fun field of dance,music and culture

'Anondolok' is a fun field of dance,music and culture

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion