45 banks, financial institutions donate Tk304cr to PMO fund for flood affected

People move a boat in a flooded area during a widespread flood in the northeastern part of the country, in Sylhet, Bangladesh, June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Stringe

Forty-five banks and financial institutions have donated a total of Tk304.41 crore to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund for the flood affected people of the country.

The institutions include Sonali Bank, Janata Bank, Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL), Exim Bank, AB Bank, Bank Asia, Pubali Bank and more, according to a list provided by the Prime Minister's Office.

Recent flood that has affected the northern districts of the country, including Sylhet and Sunamganj, marooning lakhs of people and washing away their houses. The people suffered greatly due to the lack of food, safe drinking water and sanitation facilities.

In total, more than 4.5 million people were stranded and dozens died in Bangladesh, many in the worst flooding in the Sylhet region in the northeast for more than 100 years.

As the flood waters are receding there is a new risk of waterborne diseases and diseases from the waste left behind by the flood.