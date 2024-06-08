45 Bangladeshi nationals to return from Myanmar Sunday

08 June, 2024, 01:10 pm
Photo: Collected
Forty-five Bangladeshi nationals are expected to reach Cox's Bazar from Myanmar early Sunday by Myanmar Naval Ship UMS Chin Dwin.

They are scheduled to leave for Bangladesh on Saturday from Sittwe in the Rakhine State of Myanmar.

Most of them are from Cox's Bazar, Narshingdi and Narayanganj districts of Bangladesh.

Myanmar Naval Ship UMS Chin Dwin' is coming to Bangladesh to bring back members of the Myanmar defence force who were forced to cross the border into Bangladesh due to conflict in Rakhine state, according to the Bangladesh Embassy in Myanmar.

The Bangladesh Embassy said that due to the steadfast efforts of the Bangladesh Embassy in Yangon and the Bangladesh Consulate in Sittwe, it has become possible to send another batch of Bangladeshi nationals home to their families.

In the last year, the Bangladesh Embassy in Myanmar actively pursued the coordinated return of 247 Bangladeshi nationals back home.

The last and the return took place on 23 April 2023 when 173 Bangladeshis returned home.

Representatives of the Bangladesh Embassy in Yangon and the Bangladesh Consulate, Sittwe, were physically present to coordinate with the local authorities, conduct the verification process and issue Travel Permits in favour of the returnees.

