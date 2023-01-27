446 school, high school students ended their lives in 2022: Study

At least 446 school and high school students in the country killed themselves in 2022.

Among them, 340 were school students and 106 high school students, according to the latest study of Anchal Foundation revealed Friday. The study is based on the reports of more than 150 national, local newspapers and online portals.

Dhaka division saw the highest number of school and high school students, 23.77%, ending their lives. It was followed by Chattogram (17.27%) and Rajshahi (16.81%), Khulna (14.13%), Rangpur (8.74%), Barishal (8.53%), Mymensingh (6.27%), and Sylhet (4.48%).

Also, 85 university and 54 madrasa students killed themselves.

On average, 37 school and high school students tried to commit suicide every month.

A gender analysis of the suicide data of high school students found that girls showed more suicidal tendencies (60.15%) than boys.

Among school students who committed suicide, 63.90% were girls. And 59.44% of the high school students who killed themselves were girls.

School and high school students, who committed suicide, faced different issues, including being emotionally hurt (27.36%), troubled romantic attachment (23.32%), family conflict (3.14%), depression (2.01%), psychological problems (1.79%), financial problems (1.79%), harassment (1.79%), and rape or sexual harassment (1.34%).

Anchal Foundation General Secretary Samira Akhter Siam said what is "very fretful for us" is that the suicide rate is highest among students aged 13 to 19 years. "From an early age, mental health and emotion management techniques should be taught in the home by families, social settings, and at educational institutions."